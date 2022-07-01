Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Bought by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Tri Pointe Homes accounts for about 1.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.33% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,469 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,052,000 after acquiring an additional 385,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,916,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after acquiring an additional 341,898 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,233,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 689,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,218,000 after acquiring an additional 263,126 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TPH opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.39. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

