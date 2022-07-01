Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Purchased by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Tri Pointe Homes accounts for 1.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,469 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,052,000 after purchasing an additional 385,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,916,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 341,898 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,233,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 689,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,218,000 after purchasing an additional 263,126 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tri Pointe Homes (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.