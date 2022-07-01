Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $131.34

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.34 ($1.61) and traded as low as GBX 96.17 ($1.18). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 98 ($1.20), with a volume of 351,430 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 124.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 131.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62.

Trinity Exploration & Production Company Profile (LON:TRIN)

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

