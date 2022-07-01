Trinity Wealth Management LLC Has $406,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $45.61.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.