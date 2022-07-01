Trinity Wealth Management LLC Purchases 555 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 9.4% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $279.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.71. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.