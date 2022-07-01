TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.18

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and traded as low as $2.53. TrueCar shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 705,290 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $244.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.01.

TrueCar ( NASDAQ:TRUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TrueCar news, Director John W. Mendel sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $34,841.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,528 shares in the company, valued at $411,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

