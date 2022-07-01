Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $13.92 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.5% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.92. 63,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.45 and a 200 day moving average of $236.06. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

