Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $7.46 Million Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,591,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782,346 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $213,383,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,311,977,000 after buying an additional 1,596,886 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $62,426,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,103,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $446,868,000 after buying an additional 415,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $43.77. 40,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,674. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.60. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

