Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Short Interest Update

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
TKLS stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. Trutankless has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.
Trutankless Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trutankless (TKLS)
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Trutankless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trutankless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.