Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Short Interest Update

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

TKLS stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. Trutankless has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

Trutankless Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trutankless, Inc, through its subsidiary, Bollente, Inc, researches and develops, manufactures, and distributes electric tankless water heaters in the United States. It provides water heaters that are designed to provide hot water supply under the Trutankless name; and home.trutankless.com, a customizable online control panel that enables dashboard, residential, and commercial users to obtain real-time status reports, adjust unit temperature settings, view up water usage data, and change notification settings from anywhere.

