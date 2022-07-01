UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,531,841 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,692,589 shares during the quarter. UBS Group comprises about 3.9% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $799,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBS. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 60,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

