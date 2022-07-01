Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Shares of UGP opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.71. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.93%. Analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0804 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.