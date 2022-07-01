UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.61 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. UniFirst updated its FY22 guidance to $6.65-6.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.65-$6.85 EPS.

UNF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,047. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.78. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $236.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Get UniFirst alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in UniFirst by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in UniFirst by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

About UniFirst (Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.