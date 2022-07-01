Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $255.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.82.

NYSE:UNP opened at $213.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.59. The company has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

