United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $35.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.23. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.62.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Airlines will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,539 shares of company stock worth $1,434,925 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

