United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up about 0.5% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $108,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 93,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,199,000 after buying an additional 39,987 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of URI traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,250. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.94 and a 200 day moving average of $312.45. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

