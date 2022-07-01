United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.83-$3.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE X opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.82.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on X. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 774,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,413,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 22,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $826,080.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,827 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in United States Steel by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after buying an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its holdings in United States Steel by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 551,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,810,000 after buying an additional 275,688 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $2,185,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $1,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

