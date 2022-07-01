Unity Software (U) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Unity Software (NYSE: U):

6/30/2022 – Unity Software is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Unity Software had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $110.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Unity Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $137.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/16/2022 – Unity Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $36.00.

6/15/2022 – Unity Software is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2022 – Unity Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Unity Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Unity Software was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

5/11/2022 – Unity Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $125.00 to $70.00.

5/11/2022 – Unity Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $100.00.

5/11/2022 – Unity Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $160.00 to $137.00.

NYSE:U traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.05. 103,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,076,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.74. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.25.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $224,998.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares in the company, valued at $17,748,100.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,305. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

