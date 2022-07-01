Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UTI. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.60.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

NYSE:UTI opened at $7.13 on Monday. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $235.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.20 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 31.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $181,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth $90,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.