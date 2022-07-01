UNUS SED LEO (LEO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.14 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $5.56 billion and $7.14 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for $5.83 or 0.00030122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00264613 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002406 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001003 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

