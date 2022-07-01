UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.80

Shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $3.90. UTStarcom shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 22,380 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on UTStarcom in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

