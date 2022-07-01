VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Holdings Lifted by Marketfield Asset Management LLC

Marketfield Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 4.6% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,444,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,053,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745,728 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,353.4% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 481,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 461,432 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,136,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.60. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

