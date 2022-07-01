VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2022

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXGet Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,930,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 24,798,039 shares.The stock last traded at $28.11 and had previously closed at $27.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GDX)

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.