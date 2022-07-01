VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,930,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 24,798,039 shares.The stock last traded at $28.11 and had previously closed at $27.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.60.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.