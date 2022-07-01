Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC – Get Rating) fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$22.70 and last traded at C$22.70. 6,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 26,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.49.

