Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 924,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 10.8% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $147,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.63. The company had a trading volume of 27,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,484. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.36 and a 200 day moving average of $157.98.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

