Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Position Lessened by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,888 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,786,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,295,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after buying an additional 307,207 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,328,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,119,000 after buying an additional 109,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 590,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,879,000 after buying an additional 102,287 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.22. 12,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,984. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $130.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.44.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.