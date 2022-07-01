Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,988 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 11.4% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $59,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $40.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average of $46.98.
