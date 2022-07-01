Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Wade Financial Advisory Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 4.3% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.