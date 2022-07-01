Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,485 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $41.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.99. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $54.43.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

