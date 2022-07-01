Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $63.48 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $85.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.25.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

