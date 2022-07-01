Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 6.4% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $28,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,111,000 after acquiring an additional 79,417 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,396,000 after purchasing an additional 72,815 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,453,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,229,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $222.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.27. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

