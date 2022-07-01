Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,341,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.31. 26,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,665. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

