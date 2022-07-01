Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lifted by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $101.72 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.03.

