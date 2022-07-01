Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 341,057 shares.The stock last traded at $96.11 and had previously closed at $96.18.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $313,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,338,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after buying an additional 252,166 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $13,273,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $713,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

