Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $18,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $91.99. The stock had a trading volume of 115,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,920. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.75.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

