Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after purchasing an additional 885,496 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,871,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,944,000 after purchasing an additional 584,001 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $49.92 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00.

