Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 361,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 12.7% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $82,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 84.7% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $188.62 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

