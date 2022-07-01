Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 13.8% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $42,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,260,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,016,000 after purchasing an additional 96,068 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,884,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,412,000 after purchasing an additional 52,580 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $131.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

