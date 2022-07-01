Vanilla Network Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 1st. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $518,013.46 and approximately $141.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00004726 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00186593 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.74 or 0.01085364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00085024 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015990 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.