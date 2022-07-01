Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.16-$4.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.01 EPS.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $4.72 on Friday, hitting $202.76. 9,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,907. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.07. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $255.68.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,371 shares of company stock worth $7,106,306. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.