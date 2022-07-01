Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Trading Up 2.6%

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.24). 36,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 16,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.92, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of £6.92 million and a PE ratio of -5.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.90.

In other Velocity Composites news, insider Andrew Beaden purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £8,500 ($10,428.17).

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

