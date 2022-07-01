Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Insider Sells $1,875,932.80 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) insider David S. Hall sold 2,260,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $1,875,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VLDR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,481,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.02. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 440.65% and a negative return on equity of 73.29%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,647 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 489.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 540,800 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.48.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

