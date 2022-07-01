Verasity Reaches Market Cap of $49.09 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Verasity has a total market cap of $49.09 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000935 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000314 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004173 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.