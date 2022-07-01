Verge Hits 24-Hour Volume of $980,589.00 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Verge has a total market capitalization of $46.34 million and $980,589.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verge has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00030641 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00264679 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002387 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001005 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,506,946,363 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.