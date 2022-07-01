Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.06. 71,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,442,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $40.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $514,708.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $3,013,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $6,655,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 116,770 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

