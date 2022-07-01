VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Short Interest Up 179.5% in June

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 179.5% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 123.0 days.
Shares of VGPBF opened at $178.18 on Friday. VGP has a twelve month low of $178.18 and a twelve month high of $302.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.57.
VGP Company Profile (Get Rating)
