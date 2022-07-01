VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 62.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in VICI Properties by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, NTB Financial Corp grew its position in VICI Properties by 5.8% during the first quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.