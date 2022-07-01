VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,710,000 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the May 31st total of 27,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,350,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,297,321. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $28.77. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.