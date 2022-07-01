Vidulum Market Capitalization Tops $431,997.22 (VDL)

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 1st. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $431,997.22 and $8.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00072198 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

