VIG Hits Market Capitalization of $702,984.34 (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. VIG has a market cap of $702,984.34 and $165.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIG has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000514 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,318,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

