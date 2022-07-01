Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 300 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.09% of KLA worth $48,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in KLA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA stock traded down $19.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.75. The stock had a trading volume of 29,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,002. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.25. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $287.44 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

